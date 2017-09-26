Ludeman, Dunckel lead men in bowling

OMAK — Lyle Ludeman rolled a 711 series to lead the men in the Classic Scratch League at Omak’s Valley Lanes last week.
Dale Dunckel had high game of 265 in the league...
NVH leaders cancel Thursday's board meeting September 26, 2017
Update: Silver alert canceled for missing Electric City man September 26, 2017
OMAK — Lyle Ludeman rolled a 711 series to lead the men in the Classic Scratch League at Omak’s Valley Lanes last week.
Dale Dunckel had high game of 265 in the league...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment