Breaking News

NVH leaders cancel Thursday's board meeting September 26, 2017

Update: Silver alert canceled for missing Electric City man September 26, 2017

0

Oroville soccer comes back to top Omak, 5-3

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, September 26, 2017

OMAK — Omak started strong but Oroville finished stronger for a 5-3 non-league soccer victory Saturday.

photo

EDGAR ALCANTARA/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Bridgeport's Ana Morales battles with a Liberty Bell player Sept. 21 at Bridgeport.

The Pioneers built a 3-0 start, only to see the Hornets charge back to win...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment