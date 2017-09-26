Park service lifts North Cascades burn ban

— The National Park Service has lifted the burn ban imposed this summer on all lands within the North Cascades National Park Service Complex.

That includes all park service lands and campgrounds in Stehekin, along Highway 20 and the Ross Lake area. It complements similar burn ban lifts in Chelan, Skagit and Whatcom counties.

Campfires are allowed in designated areas only in both front country and backcountry campsites.