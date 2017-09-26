Breaking News

PUD commissioners fire utility's general manager

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, September 26, 2017

OKANOGAN — John Grubich, Okanogan County Public Utility District general manager since November 2007, was terminated Sept. 25 by utility commissioners....

