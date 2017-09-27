Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform in Spokane

SPOKANE - The electrifying return of America’s most powerful concert force and No. 1 selling solo artist in U.S. history will perform at the Spokane Arena Nov. 11.

For the first time in 19 years, the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood will come to Spokane.

"This will be the last Washington, Idaho and Montana appearance of The Garth Brooks World Tour and the first time in Spokane in 19 years," officials said Wednesday morning.

Brooks has received numerous CMA Entertainer of the Year awards, and is also the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history with over 148 million albums sold.

Throughout his career, Brooks has had many top 10 hits including, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)," "Ballin' Baton Rouge," "The River," "Ain't Going Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)," and more.

Yearwood, is best known for her songs 1991 hit, "She's in Love with the Boy." Yearwood has won three Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards, and an American Music Award. She is also a New York Times best-selling author and hosts her own Food Network show.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. at the Spokane Arena, 720 W Mallon Ave.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Concert officials said tickets can only be purchased at SpokaneArena.com/Garth or by calling 844-442-7842.

