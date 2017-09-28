AG Ferguson sues one of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit today accusing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma of fueling the opioid epidemic in Washington state, embarking on a massive deceptive marketing campaign and convincing doctors and the public that their drugs are effective for treating chronic pain and have a low risk of addiction, contrary to overwhelming evidence.
This deceptive marketing resulted in the deaths of Washingtonians and devastation to Washington families, according to Ferguson...
