AG Ferguson sues one of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers

By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, September 28, 2017

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit today accusing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma of fueling the opioid epidemic in Washington state, embarking on a massive deceptive marketing campaign and convincing doctors and the public that their drugs are effective for treating chronic pain and have a low risk of addiction, contrary to overwhelming evidence.

This deceptive marketing resulted in the deaths of Washingtonians and devastation to Washington families, according to Ferguson...

