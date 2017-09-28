PUD plans outages tonight

— Electrical customers of the Okanogan County Electric Cooperative and some areas served by the Okanogan County Public Utility District will experience power outages tonight.

The main outage starts at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, and will continue until around 6 a.m. Friday. PUD customers in the Methow Valley from Carlton to Mazama, plus the Loup Loup Ski Hill, will be affected, along with all co-op customers.

The PUD is performing maintenance and making repairs to equipment on the Loup Loup transmission line and Twisp substation.

Residents requiring electrical service for medical equipment are advised to make alternate arrangements, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The work also affects some people in the Okanogan Valley. They will experience two 10- to 15-minute outages at 11:50 p.m. Thursday and approximately 6 a.m. Friday.

Affected areas are:

-Barnholt Loop to Ophir Grade, including Malott and the Chiliwist.

-South of Okanogan along Highway 97 to the south end of Malott Eastside Road, including Malott HUD housing.

-Pleasant Valley and Buzzard Lake.