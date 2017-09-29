Forest Service eases campfire restrictions

— Effective today, Sept. 29, campfire restrictions will be reduced on national forest lands in Okanogan County.

Forest visitors can once again enjoy campfires in designated campgrounds, certain wilderness areas, summer homes under special use permit, and some other sites such as group camps, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said.

A complete list of current restrictions is available at https://go.usa.gov/xRJcU, while information about designated campgrounds is available at https://go.usa.gov/xRJcP. Outside of those areas, campfire restrictions remain in effect.

“While cooler temperatures and some precipitation have prompted us to permit campfires again, there is still a risk for wildland fires,” said Tonasket District Ranger Matt Reidy,

Forest visitors must use an established fire pit or campfire ring in designated campgrounds, clear flammable materials from around the pit, keep the fire small, and make sure it is dead out and cold to the touch before leaving.

Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on national forest lands.

Unattended fires should be reported by calling 911, forest officials said.