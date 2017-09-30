Family Faire stage entertainment announced

CAYUSE MOUNTAIN - Organizers of the 43rd annual Okanogan Family Faire have announced their line up of stage entertainment for the Oct. 20-22 event, east of Tonasket.

Performances will be planned throughout the weekend on two stages.

This year’s performers include the PerSisters, Mystical Phoenix Belly Dancers, Altai Band, Slow Children At Play, Planetary Refugees, Bent Intent, The Company Band, One Tribe Movement, Randy Battle Bluz Band, Lota Duarte and Friends, Ace High Revisited, Gypsy Wolf, Space, Family Vibe, Adrian Xavier, Tida Sativa, Dashell Millihart, Digital Deb, Reggie Miles, Rick Fletcher, Steve Pollard and Denny Richardson, The Hydes, PM- PerSisters, PottersLighthouse, Good4U, the Hinges, Tribe Zenith Belly dancers, and Shannon.

Other entertainment include a blessing by drummers, fire dancers (pending risk assessment) a parade a prizes event hosted by Buffalo Mazetti, and a Barterfarian youth showcase.

Admission will be charged.

Camping, vendors and other activities are also planned. For more information, see okanoganfamilyfaire.net