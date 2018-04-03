Chronicle logo

Check Iditarod off her bucket list

An excited Gay Heindselman of Okanogan is in the passenger seat for the start of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 3.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Gay Heindselman of Okanogan in the sled takes off with musher Becca Moore through downtown Anchorage on a Ceremonial Start of the Iditarod sled dog race March 3.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Gay Heindselman traded sitting behind a desk at Edwards Jones and sunk down into the cargo area of a dogsled at the start of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

“I got to ride for 11 miles in a dogsled for my 60th birthday and fulfill one of my bucket list dreams,” said Heindselman, Okanogan...

