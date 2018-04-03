Chronicle logo

Gebbers re-elected to Washington Apple Commission

Cass Gebbers is re-elected to commission board.

The Chronicle
Cass Gebbers is re-elected to commission board.

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, April 3, 2018

﻿

WENATCHEE — Cass Gebbers, Brewster, has been re-elected to a three-year term on the Washington Apple Commission.

Other re-elected commissioners are Frank Davis, Jim Thomas, David Douglas and Bob Mast...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS