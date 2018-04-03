Chronicle logo

Methow Valley forum opens up about suicide

Senior Isabel Salas answers a question during a community forum about suicide at Liberty Bell Junior-Senior High School Thursday, March 29. The forum counts toward Salas' senior project. The other forum members are, from left, Danielle Shawgo, Lena Maples, Paul Budrow and Autumn Leeman.

Photo by Sarah Highfield
By Sarah Highfield

As of Tuesday, April 3, 2018

WINTHROP — Two years ago, Isabel Salas swallowed a handful of pills to end her own life.

“It wasn’t something I planned to do,” she said...

