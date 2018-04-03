Chronicle logo

Soccer: Kodiaks hand Bears first soccer loss

Okanogan's Leithan Gillespie safely kicks past teammate Sean Park-Epley who is on the ground.

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan's Leithan Gillespie safely kicks past teammate Sean Park-Epley who is on the ground.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, April 3, 2018

﻿

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Omar Amezquita of Omak and Leithan Gillespie of Okanogan go up for a header.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Julian Hernandez of Okanogan leaps over a sliding Tyler Sam, Omak’s goalkeeper.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Evan Porter of Omak works the ball March 29 against Okanogan.

BREWSTER — Cascade handed Brewster its first loss of the season, 4-1, in a non-league match March 31.

“We knew a game against Cascade would be challenging,” Brewster coach Jenner Sanon said...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS