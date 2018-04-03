Young women raise money for Alzheimer's Association Saturday

— Young women, from 0-16 years old, will take part in an Omak beauty pageant Saturday, April 7.

The Miss Forget-Me-Not pageant raises money and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association.

It will last from 1-4 p.m. at Apple Springs Senior Living, 1001 Senna St.

Many of the participants have family members living with Alzheimer's, according to an event flyer.

The girls have formed a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team and will be participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Wenatchee Sept. 8.

"Our desire is that each young lady that competes will feel like the queen that she is and learn the joy of community service and volunteering her time and energy to a great cause," the event description says.

For more information, visit the Omak Miss Forget-Me-Not pageant on Facebook.