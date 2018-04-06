Anglers can keep hatchery sturgeon starting April 29 in the upper Columbia River

Credit: Image Courtesy of Google Creative Commons
Sturgeon
OLYMPIA — Beginning April 29, recreational anglers will again have an opportunity to harvest hatchery sturgeon from Wanapum and Priest Rapids reservoirs, state fishery managers said April 6.
This is the third opening of the fishery in the upper Columbia River, said Chad Jackson, regional fish manager for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife (DFW)...
