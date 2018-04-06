Lake Woods Golf Course opens for season, plans tournament

— Lake Woods Golf Course is open and ready for golfers to usher in the spring season today.

Meanwhile, the 9-hole, not-for-profit Bridgeport “community” course looks ahead to its next tournament on Saturday, April 21, starting at noon. Proceeds will fund revitalization of the greens and fairways. Prizes will be awarded.

“This course means a lot to the longstanding members and local citizens of Bridgeport and Brewster,” said Ellen Adamson, one of the course operators. “Keeping it in operation is crucial.”

Adamson said the course, in addition to drawing beginners, families and expert golfers, sometimes hosts nonhuman guests, such as deer and bears. It certainly adds to the experience, she said.

For information on green fees and more, visit the Lake Wood Golf Course’s Facebook page or call 509-686-5721.