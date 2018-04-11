CENTER STAGE: Summer concerts announced

It’s amazing how you don’t miss something until it’s gone.

Nothing could be more true than when it comes to water.

Last week, the pump in our well decided to quit.

I can’t begin to tell you how many times I caught myself walking to the kitchen sink to get a glass of water, or to wash my hands. Then there’s the whole bathroom thing, but we won’t go there. Within a couple of days we were able to get someone out to help pull and replace the pump.

I’m not looking forward to that bill, but it sure feels nice to be able to take a shower again!

On the topic of showers, can you believe all the rain we had Saturday?

It seems like the grass in my yard sprouted over night, thanks to all the moisture.

A couple of weeks ago Northern Quest Resort Casino announced its summer concert lineup.

Among several acts include John Fogerty (founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Brad Paisley, Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss, Huey Lewis and the News, Train, Alabama, Rascal Flatts, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, and more.

For a complete lineup and tickets, see northernquest.com/entertainment.

If you’ve hit the scan button on your car radio in Wenatchee recently, there’s a pretty good chance you may have stumbled across a new station. Jack FM 94.3 is a new syndicated station featuring a mix of music by artists such as Kid Rock, Katyh Perry and Aerosmith.

Speaking of radio stations, it appears the Methow Valley-based KTRT 97.5 FM is back on the air after a malfunction late last month with a power module on the transmitter atop of Mount. McClure.

Brock Hires is managing editor for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via bhires@omakchronicle.com.