Espresso shop opens in east Omak

— Bright Eyes Espresso has opened at 212 Omak Ave.

The coffee shop is owned by Robb Sarsten and managed by Lisa Garcia. Morgan Roloff and Garcia are the baristas.

“We offer Americanos, lattes, frappes, fruit frappes, fruit smoothies, Italian sodas and bull blasters,” said Garcia. “We have white chocolate and white coffee.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.