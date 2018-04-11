Family, friends return to Alta Lake for 60th year

The Anderson clan in 1966 included (from left) Rich Dahl, Bob Wilkes, Tom Anderson, Chris Anderson, Dick Dahl and Rod Anderson. Tom Anderson and Rich Dahl are the two original members still living.
ALTA LAKE – A hankering for this part of the world by a young adult picking apples in the 1940s has led to a family visiting Alta Lake for 60 years on the opening of the statewide general fishing season.
Rod Anderson, who died in 1997, picked apples in the Brewster area, said his son, Tom Anderson...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment