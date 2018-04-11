Chronicle logo

Marchand, Laddrout bowl high Pat Morin tournament scores

By Al Camp

As of Wednesday, April 11, 2018

﻿

OMAK — Rhonda Marchand and Sean Laddrout took high all-events honors at the sixth annual Pat Morin Senior Invitational bowling tournament April 6-8 at Valley Lanes.

Marchand took the women’s honors with 2,067 pins...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS