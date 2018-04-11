Chronicle logo

Okanogan hosts first-ever powerlifting meet

Okanogan’s Austin Earley does a bench press.

FLORIE READ/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Okanogan’s Austin Earley does a bench press.

By Al Camp

As of Wednesday, April 11, 2018

﻿

photo

FLORIE READ/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Kayla Keith of Okanogan competes in the deadlift at 105 pounds.

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan powerlifting team took both boys and girls’ team titles at its first-ever meet April 7 at Okanogan High School.

“Over 70 athletes from across the state attended, with 26 being from Okanogan,” said Jordan Lesamiz...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS