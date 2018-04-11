Chronicle logo

Spokane youth wrestling tournament marks end of spring season

Ryleigh Cruz of Republic tries to take down Javier Villa of Lind-Ritzville in an age 5/6 match in the 34-37.4-pound weight class.

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS
By Al Camp

As of Wednesday, April 11, 2018

photo

Johnny Swartsel of Okanogan uses a single leg to take down Austin Nine of Asotin in an age 12/13 bout at 115.7-119 pound weight class.

photo

Ficher Hilderbrant of Curlew shoots a double leg on Chewelah’s Nickail Margheim in an age 9/10 bout.

photo

Omak’s Titan Taylor takes down Austin Erickson of Zillah in age 5/6.

photo

Tonasket’s Alexx Padilla tries to stand up against Hardcore Wrestling’s Gauge Corke of Benton City in age 7/8 match.

SPOKANE — Young wrestlers throughout the region competed at the largest one-day wrestling tournament in the nation Saturday at the 31st Jason Crawford Memorial Tournament at the Spokane Convention Center.

The tournament, which keeps getting larger every year, drew a record 1,601 wrestlers (about 100 more than last year) ages 5-14 on 93 teams from western Washington to Idaho...

