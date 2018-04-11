Winter storm warning issued

REPUBLIC – The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the region, calling for snow.

“Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Late in the season total snow accumulations ranging from a trace to near 3 inches for many of the valleys with 4 to 8 inches mountain accumulations above 3,500 feet,” meteorologists said today. “Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.”

Locally, the warning is in place for portions of the Okanogan Highlands, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road and Sherman Pass.

To the west, a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the east slopes of the North Cascades.

“A storm system will bring moderate to heavy snow in the mountains

tonight, into Thursday morning,” officials said. “The northern mountain valleys will also see the chance for slushy snow accumulations by Thursday morning.

“In addition, rain may trigger more small debris flows and rockslides on steep slopes in the Cascades, northeast Washington, and the Idaho panhandle.”