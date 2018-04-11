Washington's salmon fishing seasons set for 2018

OLYMPIA — With low returns of Chinook and Coho salmon expected back to numerous rivers in Washington, state and tribal co-managers Tuesday agreed on a fishing season that meets conservation goals for wild fish while providing fishing opportunities on healthy salmon runs.
The 2018-19 salmon fisheries, developed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and treaty tribal co-managers, were finalized during the Pacific Fishery Management Council's meeting in Portland, Ore...
