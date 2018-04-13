CENTER STAGE: Tips to gaining backstage access

Meeting a famous actor or musician isn’t always easy.

A lot of times such encounters result from just being in the right place at the right time.

For example, last summer Hollywood actor and musician Jack Black — who has family ties to the Tonasket-area — casually strolled into the The Kuhler Bar and Grill for a meal with his family. Not too long after he placed his order, the photographic proof soon surfaced on social media.

And last year an Osoyoos grocery store employee took a selfie with Nicholas Cage inside the store. He was in the area working on a new movie, which premiered in the Oliver Theatre last month.

I’ve even heard several stories of friends sharing an airplane flight with a well-known person.

But when it comes to meeting up-and-coming musical artists — and artists of past decades — getting backstage for an autograph, handshake or photo-op is not always as difficult as one may think.

Sure, there are some celebs who simply don’t do “meet and greet.” My theory on that is if they don’t have the time for their fans, they just lost a fan.

Other artists offer backstage passes to fan club members.

There is an ever- increasingly popular new way - though you may need a deep wallet.

But nowadays, many celebs are offering VIP packages. Some are very expensive, others, not so much.

Some include photo ops; others offer autographs, and most include special seating within the first five rows.

It truly depends on how much you want to spend, and how bad you want to meet your dream idol.

So, when you go to purchase those “cheap seat” tickets, consider looking a little deeper into what else they may be offering.

Joining fan clubs are also another avenue to explore. Often is one-time membership fee will include meet and greet access, along with promotional materials, and autographed merchandise.

So next time, before you say, ‘I wish I could meet them,” consider all the available options.

Brock Hires is managing editor for The Chronicle. His weekly column appears in the Wednesday editions of The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.