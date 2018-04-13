Chronicle logo

North Valley Hospital receives 130 CEO applicants

North Valley Hospital

Photo by Brock Hires
North Valley Hospital

By Brock Hires

As of Friday, April 13, 2018

﻿

TONASKET - North Valley Hospital is taking steps to hire a new chief executive officer.

That’s the message residents heard during a regular board meeting Thursday, April 12...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS