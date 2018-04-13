Sounds of the Pasayten

Photo by Sarah Highfield
Lauralee Northcott of Winthrop released a new Western album, "On the Loose and Headed Your Way."
Video
Northcott album sample
Lauralee Northcott sings "Molly Terry" from her new album.
WINTHROP — A distracted pack cook, pony nudges and mountain staircases guide listeners along her beaten track in Lauralee Northcott’s new album.
The Western musician and Winthrop native recently released “On the Loose and Headed Your Way,” 12 tracks and two poems reflecting on Northcott’s 34 years as a guide in the Pasayten Wilderness...
