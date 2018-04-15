Chronicle logo

New rules could further protect salmon, steelhead in Washington State

The Chronicle

As of Sunday, April 15, 2018

OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Game Commission voted unanimously April 14 to direct the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to adopt new rules to better protect salmon and steelhead populations by limiting suction dredge mining and other forms of motorized mineral prospecting used by gold miners.

“We applaud the members of the commission for acting in a responsible, prudent way that will hopefully bring suction dredge mining into compliance with state and federal law,” said Dean Finnerty, northwest director of Trout Unlimited’s Sportsmen Conservation Project...

