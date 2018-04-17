Highway clearing crew heads toward Liberty Bell

Washington Department of Transportation
As of late March, there was 20 feet of snow over Highway 20 below Liberty Bell avalanche chute No. 1, compared to 45 feet last year. A quarter-mile away, there’s 50 feet of snow below Liberty Bell chute No. 3.
MAZAMA — Crews working to clear the North Cascades Highway are plodding uphill in the Cutthroat area and are starting to tackle 50 feet of snow on the road under Liberty Bell Mountain.
State Department of Transportation crews started clearing Highway 20 on March 26 from the west end of the highway, near Diablo, and April 9 on the east end from Silver Star gate west of Mazama...
