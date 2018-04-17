Okanogan named third best county in state to buy a home

— SmartAsset has named Okanogan County the third best place to buy a home in the state.

With an average monthly mortgage payment of $974 versus an average monthly rent payment of $958 for a household earning $100,000 a year, buying is considered smarter than renting in the county, according to the New York-based technology company.

In Okanogan County, it takes about 2.2 years to break even – the point at which the total costs of renting become greater than the total costs of buying.

Stevens and Adams counties came in at no. 1 and 2, respectively. The counties with the shortest time needed to break even are considered the best places to buy. In its methodology, SmartAsset assumed a mortgage rate of 4.5 percent, closing costs of $2,000 and a down payment of 20 percent.

The remaining counties in the top 10 are Cowlitz, no. 4; Grays Harbor, no. 5; Kittitas, no. 6; Franklin, no. 7; Grant, no. 8; Clark, no. 9; and Pierce, no. 10.

The figures came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 American Community Survey.