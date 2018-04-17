Street dance planned for end of school in Okanogan

— The chamber of commerce will host an end-of-school street dance June 8.

During its April 11 meeting, chamber members decided to have the event for students. It will coincide with the last day of school in the Okanogan School District.

The chamber agreed to hire a DJ and print flyers to distribute to students. Insurance and a street closure permit already are in place.

In other business, the chamber:

-Announced results of the recent officer and board election. Bess Derting will continue as president. Others elected were Bryan Cook, vice president; Chanelle Carlin, secretary; Stacey LaDoux, treasurer, and board members Budd Featherly, Bonne Rawson, Leone Reinbold and Ted Reinbold.

-Continued planning for Okanogan Days and the Hoops for Hope 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Both will be June 2.

-Talked about a proposed city zoning change to allow sale of vehicles downtown.

-Announced a “hardhat ceremony” for the Riverview Meadows seasonal farmworker housing at 11 a.m. April 19. The site is at 2454 Elmway. The site will be for H-2A workers.

The 166-bed facility is funded by a loan from the state Department of Commerce housing trust fund. Simplicity by Hayden Homes is constructing the housing for WAFLA, a seasonal and agricultural employers association.

Occupancy is expected this fall.

The site has been approved for an additional 112 bets, which could be built privately or through another state grant, said WAFLA.