Chronicle logo

WSU names fall 2017 graduates


The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, April 17, 2018

﻿

PULLMAN — Washington State University has announced the list of students who earned undergraduate degrees after fall semester 2017.

Some students were honored because of their grade point average: Summa cum laude for a cumulative grade point average of 3...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS