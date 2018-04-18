Man dies after shooting himself in head on Highway 97

OKANOGAN – A wanted Texas man died this morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after being stopped by deputies on Highway 97 in Okanogan.

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers later identified the man as 32-year-old Eric A. Morgenroth.

The man was spotted earlier this morning in the Chelan area, “possibly heading north toward the Canadian border,” Rogers said. He was suspected of child sexual assault out of Texas, and Texas marshals had a felony warrant out for his arrest, the sheriff said.

Following the tip, officers from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and state Department of Fish and Wildlife spotted the suspect car – a 2015 Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plates – on Highway 97 near the south access into Okanogan, Rogers said.

The officers then initiated a stop. The Jeep slowly came to a rest, but the driver refused to step out, ignoring the deputies’ orders, Rogers said.

Three minutes later, Morgenroth allegedly pointed a pistol to his head and shot himself, Rogers said. He was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, where he died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

“There was no one else in the suspect vehicle,” Rogers said. “The suspect did not point to his weapon at the deputies or officers on scene, and law enforcement did not fire their duty weapons.”

As a result, a section of Highway 97 south of the Cameron Lake Road intersection, near milepost 286, was blocked for about one hour and 45 minutes. It reopened in both directions around 10:40 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is the primary agency handling the investigation.