BlackHawk to headline Waterville fair

WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington Fair, in conjunction with Z-Country 94.7 and Romeo Entertainment Group, are proud to announce BlackHawk as the headline act for this year’s NCW Fair Friday, Aug. 24.

Tickets go on sale mid-May, according to organizers.

For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans. It’s a harmony that has sold more than 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ‘90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances.

Today, BlackHawk continues to honor its past as it forges its future, and does it all with a commitment that takes their music – and the harmony – to a whole new level.

BlackHawk’s 1993 self-titled Arista debut album launched with the smash single “Goodbye Says It All,” followed by the top five hits "Every Once in a While," "I Sure Can Smell the Rain," "Down in Flames," and "That's Just About Right.”

“Tickets are going on sale around mid-May,” Z-Country Program Director Randy Roadz said Friday afternoon. “BlackHawk’s always been a favorite.”