Baseball: Bears claw out win over Lions

Quinton Knox of Liberty Bell attempts to get back to second base as Kade Kelpman, 11, and Cade Gebbers, 10, cover the base.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Joe Taylor of Brewster kept Liberty Bell in check by allowing only one hit, which came late.

Peter Aspholm of Liberty Bell pitched well against Brewster.

BREWSTER — Brewster limited Liberty Bell to one hit while winning a pivotal 5-0 league game against the Mountain Lions on Tuesday.

“We put ourselves in a good position to lock down our fourth league title,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips, whose team is 12-0 in the Central Washington B League, 12-2 overall...

