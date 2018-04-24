Cold day for 4-H shooting jamboree

Linda McLean/Special to The Chronicle
4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree participants braced a cold day to compete April 14 at the Republic Gun Range.
REPUBLIC — There were 19 young competitors April 14 at the Ferry County 4-H shooting sports jamboree at the Republic Gun Range.
“Enrolled 4-H members and non-4-H members had the opportunity to navigate the various courses and practice the different 4-H Shooting Sports disciplines — archery, pistol, rifle and shotgun,” said Colville Indian Reservation Washington State University Extension Director Linda McLean...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment