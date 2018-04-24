FFA trapshooters compete state

Scott DeTro/Special to The Chronicle
The Okanogan FFA Trapshoot team includes (from left) Ryan Bird, Hunter Smith, Weston Wood and Logan Bird.
WENATCHEE — Okanogan High School FFA competed at the Washington State FFA Trapshooting Championships April 13-14 at the Wenatchee Gun Club.
There were 31 teams and 155 shooters competing...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment