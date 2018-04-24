Soccer: Brewster shuts out Cashmere

Photo by Brock Hires
Bridgeport’s Leonardo Sanchez tries to block the kick of Tonasket’s Daniel Sanchez on April 19. The Mustangs won, 5-4.
BREWSTER — Brewster shut out Cashmere, 2-0, in a non-league soccer game April 21 that could have been a preview of what to expect in a playoff game later this season.
The Bears, a 2B team, and Bulldogs, a 1A team, are shooting to be one of the four teams in the 1B/2B/1A state tournament at the end of May...
