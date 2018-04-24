Top state track marks posted at Tonasket meet

Photo by Sarah Highfield
Myra Rasmussen of Okanogan competes in javelin at Omak.
TONASKET — The nine-team Tonasket Invitational track meet Tuesday produced several personal bests that translated to top 10 marks in state 2B.
On the boys’ side, Garrett Wilson of Tonasket won the javelin in a personal best of 157 feet, one inch, which is fourth best in state 2B...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment