Alice DiMicele concert planned in Tonasket

TONASKET – The Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave., will host an evening concert with Alice DiMicele Saturday, May 12.

The event begins with a pork lion dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Admission will be charged.

DiMicele is a singer and acoustic guitar player that works jazz/blues phrasing and R&B and rock ‘n’ roll rhythms into a broadened folk, roots and Americana sound she calls "Organic Acoustic Groove."

Whether playing solo or with her band, Force of Nature, DiMicele brings a wide-vocal range, humor, and distinctive guitar style to the stage.

For more than 30 years, DiMicele has been a grassroots trailblazer in independent music. Bucking the advances of record labels early in her career, she has self-released 14 albums on her Alice Otter Music label including this year’s new release, "One With the Tide".

DiMicele has played at many festivals throughout her career including the Strawberry Music Festival, Kate Wolf Music Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Joshua Tree Music Festivals, Oregon Country Fair, Northwest String Summit and many, many more.

She's shared stages with some of music's finest including Bonnie Raitt, Joan Baez, JJ Cale, David Grisman Quintet, Steve Winwood, Ferron, Peter Rowan, Richie Havens, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart.