April 24 scores: Cascade takes over CTL lead

Photo by Al Camp
Jazlynn Johnson of Okanogan times her getting off third base in fastpitch game against Cascade on April 24. The Bulldogs had runners in scoring position for several innings before getting a run in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Kodiaks.
OKANOGAN — Cascade softball parlayed two unearned runs into a 2-1 win over Okanogan in a key Caribou Trail League matchup April 24.
The game broke a tie atop the league, with the Kodiaks rising up to 8-1 while the Bulldogs dropped to second at 7-2...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment