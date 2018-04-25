CENTER STAGE: Several shows announced

About this time each year I begin researching what big named acts are coming to the region for the summer.

And while most of the show are in bigger cities – i.e. Spokane and Seattle – there are a handful of great, well-known performers that come within a couple hours from Okanogan Valley.

Last week I spoke with Randy Roadz, program director for Z-Country 94.7 in Wenatchee about this year’s NCW Fair headline act, BlackHawk.

“BlackHawk’s always been a favorite,” Roadz said, noting the group’s popularity and string of hits in the ‘90s. “Tickets are going on sale around mid-May.”

The band’s 1993 self-titled Arista debut album launched with the smash single “Goodbye Says It All,” followed by the top five hits “Every Once in a While,” “I Sure Can Smell the Rain,” “Down in Flames,” and “That’s Just About Right.”

The concert will be Aug. 24 at the NCW Fairgrounds.

Throughout the years the fair has hosted many outstanding legends and rising stars including Highway 101, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Trisha Yearwood, Sawyer Brown and Luke Bryan.

The Chelan County Fair is also planning a big concert this summer as they welcome country music artist Collin Raye Friday, Sept. 7.

Between 1991 and 2007, Raye charted 30 singles on the U.S. country charts. Four of Raye's singles — "Love, Me," "In This Life," "My Kind of Girl," "I Can Still Feel You" – reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts.

Tickets and additional information about the concert was not available at press time.

If you’re a bluegrass fan, Darrington is the place to be July 20-22.

This year’s lineup includes Band of Ruhks, Volume Five, Dave Adkins, Sister Sadie, Burning Heart Bluegrass, Jacob’s Ferry Stragglers, Rebekah Long, Rural Delivery, Kenny Stinson and Perfect Tym’n and The Combinations.

On a final note: Be sure to mark your calendars May 4-6 and 11-13 for Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus’ annual spring musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Performance will be in the Omak Performing Arts Center. Tickets and more information can be found online at ovocmusic.org.

Enough for this week. Enjoy the sunshine and beautiful spring weather.