Minor flooding expected as snow melts

OKANOGAN – The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a hydrologic outlook for much of northern Washington as temperatures continue to rise.

Above average temperatures are expected through Saturday,” meteorologists said. “Mountain snowpack is currently about 150 percent of average. The warm temperatures will produce an influx of snow runoff into our rivers and streams.

“Rivers fed by runoff from British Columbia, the northern Washington Cascades and southern Shoshone County will likely experience the largest rises late this week and through next week.”

According to weather officials, the Okanogan River near Tonasket was at about 10.06 feet as of Tuesday, April 24. It is expected to reach minor flood stage by Monday. Flood minor flood stage is 15 feet.

Comparatively, the Okanogan River crested at 22.54 feet at Janis Bridge in 1972, and 21.79 feet in 1948.

In Ferry County, the Kettle River was at 14.81 feet Wednesday. It is expected to rise to about 17 feet by Tuesday. Minor flood stage occurs at 18.5 feet.