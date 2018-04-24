Chronicle logo

Okfiberfest planned for this weekend

A sheep is shorn at the 2017 Okfiberfest.

Kate MacKenzie/The Chronicle
A sheep is shorn at the 2017 Okfiberfest.

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, April 24, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN — Okfiberfest, a celebration of fiber farmers, artists, enthusiasts, crafters and animals, is planned Friday and Saturday, April 27-28, at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail.

The event, which runs from 1:30-9 p...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS