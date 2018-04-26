ZZ Top plans Wenatchee concert in July

WENATCHEE - “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” known as ZZ Top, is coming to the Town Toyota Center Sunday, July 29.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 10.

Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard have played music together for nearly half a century and lay claim to being the longest-running major rock band with original personnel intact.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. The rock show is locally presented by STARR Ranch.

“ZZ TOP’s music is always instantly recognizable, eminently powerful, profoundly soulful and 100 percent Texas American in derivation,” organizers said. “The band’s support for the blues is unwavering both as interpreters of the music and preservers of its legacy.”

Tickets can be purchased online at TownToyotaCenter.com; by phone, 509-667-7847 or 509-888-7363; or at the box office, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee.