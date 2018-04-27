Linden tree planted to celebrate Arbor Day

Photo by Dee Camp
Okanogan Mayor Jon Culp (left, standing) steadies a linden tree while city parks employee Frank Adams and state Department of Natural Resources program manager Linden Lampman free up roots during an Arbor Day celebration April 27. Third-graders from Virginia Grainger Elementary School look on.
OKANOGAN — Third-graders from Virginia Grainger Elementary School brought their lunches and joined in the Okanogan Arbor Day celebration the morning of April 27.
Mayor Jon Culp and Linden Lampman, urban and community forestry program manager for the state Department of Natural Resources, talked about the importance of trees, then nestled a new tree into a pre-dug hole at the Plex...
