Chronicle logo

Baseball: Okanogan throws one-hitter against Lake Roosevelt

Okanogan players Jake Stanley Gavin Cohen Hunter Rubert and Justin Stanley wait for a Bulldog relief pitcher to warm up during game with Lake Roosevelt on April 26.

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan players Jake Stanley Gavin Cohen Hunter Rubert and Justin Stanley wait for a Bulldog relief pitcher to warm up during game with Lake Roosevelt on April 26.

By Al Camp

As of Friday, April 27, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN — Okanogan scored 10 runs in the first inning en route to blanking Lake Roosevelt, 21-0, in a non-league game April 26.

The Bulldogs finished with 13 hits and one error while taking advantage of 13 walks and two hit batters...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS