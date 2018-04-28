Chronicle logo

Scores: Bridgeport soccer edges Cashmere, 3-2

By Al Camp

As of Saturday, April 28, 2018

OMAK — Scores for April 28 (will be updated during weekend)

Baseball

Omak at Okanogan (2) - postponed

Cashmere 13, Cascade 0

Cashmere 10, Cascade 3

Bridgeport 3, Cashmere 2

Connell 9, Chelan 8

Connell 13, Chelan 3

Tonasket gets two forfeits from Bridgeport

Waterville-Mansfield at Pateros (2), no score

Lake Roosevelt at Soap Lake (2), no score

Brewster at Manson (2), no score

Oroville at Liberty Bell (2), no score

Softball

Granger at Chelan (2), no score

Liberty Bell 17, Oroville 0

Liberty Bell 16, Oroville 5

Bridgeport at Tonasket (2), no score

Lake Roosevelt 27, Soap Lake 4

Lake Roosevelt 22, Soap Lake 2

Brewster at Manson (2), no score

Soccer

Bridgeport 3, Cashmere 2

Okanogan 3, Tonasket 1

Liberty Bell at Omak, no score

Granger at Chelan, no score

Updated: 7:35 p.m. April 28...

