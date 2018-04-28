Scores: Bridgeport soccer edges Cashmere, 3-2

OMAK — Scores for April 28 (will be updated during weekend)
Baseball
Omak at Okanogan (2) - postponed
Cashmere 13, Cascade 0
Cashmere 10, Cascade 3
Bridgeport 3, Cashmere 2
Connell 9, Chelan 8
Connell 13, Chelan 3
Tonasket gets two forfeits from Bridgeport
Waterville-Mansfield at Pateros (2), no score
Lake Roosevelt at Soap Lake (2), no score
Brewster at Manson (2), no score
Oroville at Liberty Bell (2), no score
Softball
Granger at Chelan (2), no score
Liberty Bell 17, Oroville 0
Liberty Bell 16, Oroville 5
Bridgeport at Tonasket (2), no score
Lake Roosevelt 27, Soap Lake 4
Lake Roosevelt 22, Soap Lake 2
Brewster at Manson (2), no score
Soccer
Bridgeport 3, Cashmere 2
Okanogan 3, Tonasket 1
Liberty Bell at Omak, no score
Granger at Chelan, no score
Updated: 7:35 p.m. April 28...
