Softball: Dawgs lose pitcher’s duel, 2-1

Photo by Al Camp
Cascade shortstop Truh Merriman attempts to tag out Okanogan’s Sarah Roach, who stands up safe on a double in a game April 24 at Okanogan.
OKANOGAN — Cascade’s softball team parlayed two unearned runs into a 2-1 win over Okanogan in a game that settled the Caribou Trail League championship April 24.
Both teams entered the game tied at 7-1 in the CTL...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment