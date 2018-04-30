Two different cars strike buildings in Brewster

Photo by Sarah Highfield
A truck collides with an occupied house in Brewster Wednesday, April 25. The driver told police he was experiencing a medical emergency when he lost control, Brewster Police Lt. Kelly Hook said. No injuries resulted.
BREWSTER — BREWSTER – Two different vehicles struck buildings in Brewster this week, resulting in no injuries and a combined $25,000 in approximate property damage.
On Wednesday, April 25, a pickup truck collided with a house at 1130 Enterprise Place, said Brewster Police Lt...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment